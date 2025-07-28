×
Charlene Ruto forgives author Ochora in book row, to withdraw charges

By Denis Omondi | Jul. 28, 2025
President William Ruto's daughter Charlene Ruto attending a meeting in Morocco in November 2022. [File, Standard]

Charlene Ruto, a daughter to President William Ruto, has announced her intention to terminate her court case against author Webster Ochora Elijah whom she accused of writing a book in her name without obtaining permission.

In a statement, Charlene revealed that Ochora had sought for forgiveness prompting her to yield to his overtures for an agreement outside the courts.

“Over the past few weeks, I have received persistent appeals through my legal counsel (Kachapin & Company Advocates) from Webster Ochora Elijah. His words and the sincerity behind them have touched me deeply,” said Charlene, adding, “I believe that taking responsibility and being accountable for one's actions is not a sign of weakness. It is a profound demonstration of strength and character.”

‘I have chosen to extend forgiveness. I have also agreed to pursue alternative dispute resolution outside the courts.” 

Ochora was arrested, and arraigned on impersonation charges on June 3, 2025 after his book titled  'Beyond the name: Charlene Ruto and the Youth Uprising' went public.

While Charlene did not dispute the content of the book in her legal suit, she wanted Ochora to be penalised for using her name in his publication without her involvement.

Further, she said that her decision to sue was beyond Ochora and herself and was meant to deter cyberbullying, especially targeting public figures, leaving them exposed to mental health problems.

“This case was never just about me. And it was never only about the young man involved. It was about something bigger, a growing issue in our society that we can no longer ignore: the normalization of online hostility, defamation, and the careless destruction of reputations, all amplified by the vast reach and anonymity of the internet,” Charlene stated.

She added: “When I took legal action, it was not solely to protect my name. It was to stand up for the many people, especially young people, who suffer in silence from online abuse with no voice and no avenue for justice.”

According to Charlene, Kenya’s online space has become toxic often characterised by trolling, hate, and cancel-culture veiled as activism. This, she says, needs to change.

The case will be formally dropped on August 19, 2025 when the matter comes up for mention in court.

.

.

.

