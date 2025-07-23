What's your plan? Ruto hits out at opponents over 'washwash-style' deception

President William Ruto speaking at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) on July 23, 2025. [PCS]

President William Ruto has castigated opponents plotting to unseat him in the next election for propagating ‘empty’ slogans such as ‘Ruto Must Go’ and ‘Wantam,” but failing to outline clear policy alternatives to rival his programs.

According to Ruto, the opposition's failure to reveal its plans as it seeks to unseat him is a red flag and smells of a con game.

“I hear my brothers and sisters saying, ‘Let Ruto go, then we will figure out and tell you the alternative plan later’. To me that sounds like the washwash conmanship because if you seriously have a plan that does better on the economy, health, job creation, or education, you should be bold enough to tell us,” said Ruto.

President William Ruto has hit back at his critics, saying calls for his removal must be backed by concrete alternatives. Ruto challenged the opposition to present a clear plan rather than simply chanting "Ruto must go." pic.twitter.com/XCdV6sXW2b Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp



— The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) July 23, 2025

He was speaking at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) during the official listing of Linzi finance Company on Wednesday, July 23.

The listing is expected to generate funds meant to support the construction of the 60,000 capacity Talanta Sports City Stadium.

The President has been under intense scrutiny since June 2024 after anti-government protests morphed into calls for his resignation.

Initially attributed to Gen Z, politicians opposed to the Kenya Kwanza government have taken the cue, aligning with the youth as the 2027 election fast approaches.

“What are your reasons for this ‘Ruto Must Go?’ I’m sure it’s not because of the spelling of his name. Maybe because you disagree with the policies, ideas, and the plan he has for our nation, which is okay,” said the President, adding, “But, please, would you kindly favour us with your counter plan? You cannot replace a plan you don’t like with nothing.”

Additionally, without name-dropping, Ruto delivered a swipe seemingly directed at former Chief Justice David Maraga over his characterisation of Kenya as a failed state.

According to the President, Maraga cannot be trusted to lead the country without having faith in it.

“I listened to one gentleman who retired the other day. He wants to be president. I heard him say Kenya is a failed State. So, for 40 years you’ve been working in a failed State? You want to be president of a failed state? Really?” he posed.

“You want us to entrust you with the leadership of a country you don’t believe in? To people you don’t believe in?” he added.

While Maraga has not openly aligned with the Opposition, most presidential hopefuls are collaborating under the United Opposition, with a plan to produce a single flag bearer to unseat Ruto.