Kenyan on death row in Saudi Arabia freed

Stephen Munyakho, a Kenyan man on death row in Saudi Arabia for over 10 years, freed. [Standard]

Munyakho, who was convicted of manslaughter, was officially released on Tuesday, July 22, at 10:00 am, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Sing’oei has confirmed.

“Steve Abdukareem Munyakho, the Kenyan national who has been on death row in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is free as of 10 am today pursuant to the full satisfaction of judicial decree,” said Munyakho.

According to Sing'oei, his release follows the satisfaction of a judicial decree issued under Saudi law. Logistics for his return to Kenya are currently underway.