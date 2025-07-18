Boniface Mwangi, Agatha Atuhaire sue Tanzanian government

Activists Boniface Mwangi and Agather Atuhaire Narrating their harrowing experiences in the hands of Tanzanian Authorities last Month. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Activists Boniface Mwangi and Agatha Atuhaire have filed a case at the East African Court of Justice challenging alleged human rights violations by the Government of Tanzania in May 2025.

The two claim they were abducted in Dar es Salaam between May 19 and 23 while attending the trial of Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu.

They accuse the Tanzanian government of abduction, torture, sexual violence, and illegal deportation to their respective countries of origin.

“The Reference arises from shocking events that unfolded between 19th and 23rd May 2025. Agather and Boniface were brazenly abducted from their hotel in Dar es Salaam by unidentified persons and were taken to the Immigration Department offices and the Central Police Station in Dar es Salaam.”

“At no point were the two advised under which law they were being detained, nor under what authority they were being removed from the Central Police Station by unidentified persons,” read a statement seen by The Standard.

The applicants argue that these acts violate the Treaty for the Establishment of the East African Community, the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights, other applicable regional and international legal instruments, as well as the principles of Pan-Africanism.

The activists are backed by seven other applicants, including the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC). They argue that despite widespread coverage of the incident, both the Kenyan and Ugandan governments failed to safeguard their nationals or exhaust all diplomatic and consular avenues to ensure their safe return.

The applicants are seeking KSh129.1 million each in compensation, along with a public apology, rehabilitation, psychosocial support, and institutional reforms to prevent similar violations in the future.

“We hope that by filing this case, we will contribute to the ongoing fight for justice, accountability, and the protection of human rights in East Africa.”

Echoing their sentiments, David Sigano, Advocate and CEO of the East Africa Law Society, said: "This matter strikes at the heart of what it means to be East African. No citizen should be tortured, disappeared, or deported simply for observing a court trial. The East African Court of Justice must rise to the occasion."

Respondents in the case include the Attorney Generals of Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda, as well as the Secretary General of the East African Community