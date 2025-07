Demonstrators block Simba Road in Likkii, Nanyuki, to demand justice for Julia Wangui Kariuki, who allegedly died in police custody, on July 14, 2025. [Amos Kiarie, Standard]

A chief’s life in Nanyuki has been shattered after his daughter’s death, allegedly in the hands of police and prison authorities.

Martin Kariuki Rienye, of Nturukuma Location, has served the government for 12 years, starting out as an assistant chief before his promotion to chief. He has enforced the law, maintaining order, and upholding State authority.