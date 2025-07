Julia Wangui Kariuki, had initially been booked at the Nanyuki Police Station after arrest during Saba Saba protests. [Courtesy]

Even before the nation has come to terms with the death of Albert Ojwang’ at the hands of security officers, another name has been added to the growing list of civilians losing their lives in the hands of law enforcers.

Twenty-four-year-old Julia Wangui Kariuki, also known as Njoki, died under mysterious circumstances last Friday while in the custody of the Kenya Prisons Service hours after her admission to the Nanyuki Women’s Prison.