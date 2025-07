KDF Officers in Nairobi CBD during 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests. [File, Standard]

A major showdown is looming between government security apparatus and frustrated Kenyans as they prepare to mark 35 years since the inaugural Saba Saba day.

The Sunday Standard has established that the government is planning to deploy Kenya’s most elite military unit — the Kenya Defence Forces’ Green Berets — ahead of planned Saba Saba demonstrations, in a dramatic escalation of security preparations reflecting the government’s deep anxiety over intensifying dissent.