Opposition leaders warn against police brutality during Saba Saba commemoration

Opposition leaders Eugene Wamalwa and Kalonzo Musyoka addressing rally at Kimilili market in Bungoma county on July 4, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Opposition leaders have issued a warning to the government regarding the use of police force to intimidate youths during the upcoming Saba memorial on Monday.

Wrapping up their two-day tour of the Western region in Kitale, the leaders vowed to monitor the events closely across the county and cautioned the Kenya Kwanza administration against using violent means to disrupt the peaceful gatherings.

"We will observe the Saba Saba meetings on Monday, and any attempt by the police to use brutality will provoke legal action from us," stated Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Kalonzo emphasized that the People's Restorative Justice Commission (PRJC), led by Justin Muturi, will be on high alert to document any unlawful actions taken by the government against Kenyans participating in the peaceful protests.

"We will be vigilant on Monday, and the commission headed by Justin Muturi will record any instances of police brutality for legal action," the former vice president declared.

The leaders, including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Dr Fred Matiang'i, Eugene Wamalwa, Cleophas Malala, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, and Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, received a heroic welcome from residents in Kitale.

They criticized National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula for allegedly mobilising goons who attacked their convoy at Chwele Market in Bungoma, insisting they would not be intimidated by such barbaric tactics aimed at silencing them.

"We were attacked by goons hired by Wetangula, but we want him to understand that his time is up since the people of Bungoma have embraced change," they stated.

Natembeya accused Wetangula of engaging youths through Sirisia MP John Waluke to attack them, citing a viral video in which Waluke is seen giving money to a group of youths to light bonfires along the Mayanja-Chwele road. Irate youths blocked the road, erected barriers, and threw stones at the opposition convoy.

Gachagua assured Kenyans of their unity, announcing that they would field a single candidate against President William Ruto. "We have agreed to unite behind one of our own to challenge President Ruto, and I assure you that our team will make Ruto a one-term president," he told an energized crowd.

Gachagua also accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of intimidating and harassing critics, specifically targeting Governor Natembeya. "Ruto should stop harassing opposition leaders. This intimidation will not deter us from liberating the country from misrule," the former Deputy President asserted.

Matiang'i expressed concern about the country's direction and urged Kenyans to support the opposition to bring about the desired changes. "Our team is speaking with one voice. Our agenda is to liberate Kenyans from bad leadership for a better future," said the former Cabinet Secretary. Eugene Wamalwa and Cleophas Malala criticized President Ruto for failing to fulfill his election pledges and for his poor leadership.