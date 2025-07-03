Mourners storm Mawego police station with Albert Ojwang's body, set buildings on fire

Mourners escorting the body of slain teacher Albert Ojwang at their home Mawego, Homa Bay County. [Michael Mute, Standard]

There was drama in Mawego as angry mourners escorting the body of slain teacher Albert Owino stormed Mawego police station with his body and set buildings on fire.

The police station was used to temporarily detain Ojwang before he was taken to Central Police Station in Nairobi, where he was killed while in custody.

And as the family ferried the body home, angry mourners forcefully removed Ojwang's coffin from the limousine that was carrying him and marched to the police station.

At the time of the incident, there were no police officers in sight after six police officers who were at the station fled as the huge mob approached.

After protesting, they set buildings on fire before proceeding to Ojwang's home.

A local administrator who requested not to be named acknowledged the high tension that had been building in the area since morning as youths demanded justice for the slain teacher.

Police Officers from Homabay county, who later arrived at the station nearly an hour after it was set on fire couldn't salvage a lot from this police post that was already on fire.

A mourner, Joseph Onyango, told The Standard that the anger about their son, who was killed by police officers, is still fresh.

"No amount of gifts in the form of money or a new house will take away the pain that our son endured at the hands of rogue police officers. What was so difficult in presenting him before a court of law if in deed he committed a crime?" he posed.

