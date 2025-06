Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen addresses the Press on protests at Harambe House, Nairobi, on June 26, 2025 . [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen’s shoot-to-kill pronouncement has baffled many and drawn widespread condemnation even from police officers.

His remarks came just as what was meant to be a solemn anniversary meant to honour those killed during last year’s Gen Z protests turned violent, tragically adding 19 more names to Kenya’s growing list of victims of police brutality.