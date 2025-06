Protesters demonstrate to demand justice for blogger Albert Ojwang while in police custody, in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 17, 2025. [AFP]

The Standard today exposes the faces behind the plan to have goons infiltrate Gen Z’s peaceful protests slated for tomorrow.

Powerful State House operatives, influential Rift Valley MPs, a number of UDA secretariat employees, and State House senior employees and some parastatal chiefs are at the helm of a secret operation to disrupt the protests called to commemorate the first anniversary on June 25, 2024 demos.