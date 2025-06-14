The Standard

Frantic three-day probe that led to Ojwang's death in Central Police

By Josphat Thiong’o | Jun. 14, 2025
Albert Ojwang. [Courtesy]

An innocent post on the ‘X’ platform for Albert Ojwang opened the floodgates to a series of events that culminated with his corpse lying cold at Mbagathi Hospital.

Interviews conducted with the family, submissions by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin, the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and the Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA) in Parliament have also revealed that for the teacher, father of one and social media influencer, his demise -catalyzed by rogue state operatives- came painfully.

Support Bold Journalism — Subscribe to The Standard & Hold Power Accountable
Get Trusted News for Only Ksh99 a Week

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
Already a subscriber? Log in

Related Topics

Albert Ojwang Death Social Media Influencer Albert Ojwang Albert Ojwang Death Probe Protest Over Albert Ojwang Murder
.

Latest Stories

Man on a mission: Top blood donor has saved lives 108 times so far
Man on a mission: Top blood donor has saved lives 108 times so far
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
5 mins ago
Convict gets additional 30 years for theft and murder while in prison
Rift Valley
By Yvonne Chepkwony
5 mins ago
Court urged to order parties registrar to dissolve UDA
National
By Kamau Muthoni
5 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Frantic three-day probe that led to Ojwang's death in Central Police
By Josphat Thiong’o 5 mins ago
Frantic three-day probe that led to Ojwang's death in Central Police
Court urged to order parties registrar to dissolve UDA
By Kamau Muthoni 5 mins ago
Court urged to order parties registrar to dissolve UDA
From Sh4.24 tr to Sh4.29 tr: Mbadi moving numbers raise eyebrows
By Macharia Kamau 5 mins ago
From Sh4.24 tr to Sh4.29 tr: Mbadi moving numbers raise eyebrows
Alarm as Kilifi-based Tanzanian gas firm fails key KEBS safety standard
By Macharia Kamau 5 mins ago
Alarm as Kilifi-based Tanzanian gas firm fails key KEBS safety standard
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved