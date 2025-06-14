Frantic three-day probe that led to Ojwang's death in Central Police

Albert Ojwang. [Courtesy]

An innocent post on the ‘X’ platform for Albert Ojwang opened the floodgates to a series of events that culminated with his corpse lying cold at Mbagathi Hospital.

Interviews conducted with the family, submissions by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin, the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and the Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA) in Parliament have also revealed that for the teacher, father of one and social media influencer, his demise -catalyzed by rogue state operatives- came painfully.