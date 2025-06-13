Central Police Station OCS Samson Talaam arrested. [Courtesy]

Central Police Station OCS Samson Talaam has been arrested.

Talaam who was named as a prime suspect in the death of blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang, was arrested in Eldoret on Friday, June 13 where he is said to have been hiding.

According to his lawyer Felix Kiprono, Talaam is currently being taken to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) offices in Nairobi.

On Wednesday, the Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin confirmed that Talaam, the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Central Police Station is being treated as the prime suspect in the death of blogger Albert Ojwang.

According to Amin, the OCS failed to formally book Ojwang into the Occurrence Book upon his arrival at the station.

“Before the booking, the report office personnel called the OCS, who unfortunately declined to book the suspect,’’ Amin told the Senate.

