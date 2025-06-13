The Standard

Central Police Station OCS Samson Talaam arrested

By Esther Nyambura | Jun. 13, 2025
Central Police Station OCS Samson Talaam arrested. [Courtesy]

Central Police Station OCS Samson Talaam has been arrested.

Talaam who was named as a prime suspect in the death of blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang, was arrested in Eldoret on Friday, June 13 where he is said to have been hiding.

According to his lawyer Felix Kiprono, Talaam is currently being taken to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) offices in Nairobi.

On Wednesday, the Director of Criminal Investigations  Mohamed Amin confirmed that Talaam, the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Central Police Station is being treated as the prime suspect in the death of blogger Albert Ojwang.

According to Amin, the OCS failed to formally book Ojwang into the Occurrence Book upon his arrival at the station.

“Before the booking, the report office personnel called the OCS, who unfortunately declined to book the suspect,’’ Amin told the Senate.

More to follow....

Related Topics

Samson Talaam Central Police OCS Talaam Albert Ojwang OCS Talaam Arrested
.

Latest Stories

Affordable houses best cure for perennial slum fires, Ruku says
Affordable houses best cure for perennial slum fires, Ruku says
National
By Teresia Karanja
16 mins ago
Central Police Station OCS Samson Talaam arrested
National
By Esther Nyambura
35 mins ago
Nation-building first, politics later, Kindiki tells leaders
Politics
By DPCS
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

How a chain of events is threatening Deputy IG Lagat
By Standard Team 9 hrs ago
How a chain of events is threatening Deputy IG Lagat
DIG Lagat to face IPOA over Ojwang's murder cover-up
By Josphat Thiong’o 9 hrs ago
DIG Lagat to face IPOA over Ojwang's murder cover-up
How budget cuts will hit Kenyans where it hurts most
By Ndung’u Gachane 9 hrs ago
How budget cuts will hit Kenyans where it hurts most
Debt hole set to deepen, civil servants to lose perks in new plan
By Graham Kajilwa and Macharia Kamau 11 hrs ago
Debt hole set to deepen, civil servants to lose perks in new plan
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved