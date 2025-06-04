The Standard

National Assembly approves Ethekon as IEBC chairperson

By David Njaaga | Jun. 4, 2025
National Assembly approves Erastus Edung Ethekon nomination as IEBC Chairperson. [File, Standard]

 National Assembly has approved Erastus Edung Ethekon as chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, alongside six commissioners.

Ethekon was nominated by President William Ruto on May 8 to replace Wafula Chebukati, who died in February.

The approved commissioners are Ann Nderitu (Nyandarua), Moses Alutalala Mukhwana (Kakamega), Mary Karen Sorobit (Uasin Gishu), Hassan Noor Hassan (Mandera), Francis Odhiambo Aduol (Kisumu) and Fahima Araphat Abdallah (Lamu).

The approval followed Speaker Moses Wetang’ula’s directive to the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) to proceed with vetting, brushing aside an earlier ruling that barred the Executive from gazetting or swearing in the nominees until a pending petition is determined.

“Parliament is a constitutional body enjoined with the authority to discharge constitutional functions. Once a matter is before Parliament, whether in committee or plenary, proceedings in committees mirror those in the House,” said Wetang’ula.

He said Parliament would not halt its work based on court directions that do not directly affect its role.

“So I direct the committee on JLAC to proceed without haste and vet the nominees for chairperson and members of IEBC and bring the report to this House,” noted Wetang’ula.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi had ruled that although Parliament could vet the nominees, the Executive must hold off on their formal appointment.

 He referred the petition by activists Boniface Mwangi and Kelvin Roy Omondi to Chief Justice Martha Koome to appoint a bench to hear the case.

The petitioners argue President Ruto acted unlawfully when nominating Ethekon and the six commissioners, saying the process lacked public participation and fell short of constitutional expectations on inclusivity and people’s sovereignty.

Related Topics

IEBC Erastus Edung Ethekon Moses Wetang’ula Recruitment of IEBC Commissioners
.

Latest Stories

Rare migratory bird from Finland found dead in Siaya village
Rare migratory bird from Finland found dead in Siaya village
Nyanza
By Isaiah Gwengi
29 mins ago
Marya shares heartbreaking photos after health scare, battle with stroke
Entertainment
By Manuel Ntoyai
40 mins ago
AU backs DR Congo, Liberia to push Africa's agenda at UN Security Council
Africa
By David Njaaga
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Boko Boko: Kilifi restaurant where presidents dine using their hands
By Philip Mwakio 11 hrs ago
Boko Boko: Kilifi restaurant where presidents dine using their hands
Promotion path: Shock for State firm's employees
By XN Iraki 1 day ago
Promotion path: Shock for State firm's employees
How crackdown on critics in EA echoes 1980s push for multiparty democracy
By Steve Mkawale 1 day ago
How crackdown on critics in EA echoes 1980s push for multiparty democracy
Natembeya's star shines in Western as DAP-K gives him a wide berth
By Robert Wanyonyi 2 days ago
Natembeya's star shines in Western as DAP-K gives him a wide berth
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved