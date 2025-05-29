All roads lead to Tseikuru: Kalonzo hosts 'high-stakes' opposition power play

A section of opposition leaders are meeting for a major political gathering at Kalonzo Musyoka’s home in Tseikuru, Kitui.

The Standard has established that leaders present so far include former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua, former Public Service CS Justin Muturi, Mithika Linturi, Peter Munya, DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa, and Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka receive guests at his Tseikuru home.[Sourced,X]

Martha Karua and Fred Matiang’i, who both have interests in the alliance, are out of the country.

The alliance is positioning itself as a formidable force ahead of the 2027 General Election, aiming to unseat President William Ruto.

This is their second major meeting following an April gathering in Nairobi, where the leaders pledged to "liberate Kenyans" from Ruto’s administration.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua arrives at Kalonzo's Tseikuru home.[Sourced,X]

Since then, Gachagua has unveiled a new political outfit, the Democracy for the Citizens party, ahead of its formal launch, whose date remains unknown after the June 3 launch was postponed.