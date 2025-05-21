Orwoba out! Kingi declares nominated senator's seat vacant

Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba degazatted. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Senate has declared the seat held by Gloria Orwoba vacant following her expulsion from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party.

In a gazette notice dated Wednesday, May 21, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi confirmed the vacancy, effective immediately.

This comes after UDA’s National Executive Committee ratified a decision by its Disciplinary Committee to expel Orwoba from the party during a meeting held on May 19.

"During its meeting on May 19, 2025, the National Executive Committee of the party adopted and ratified the Disciplinary Committee's decision. Accordingly, Sen Gloria Orwoba ceased to be a member of the UDA party,” said party Secretary-General Omar Hassan.

The party has nominated Consolata Wabwire Wakwabubi from Kimilili constituency, Bungoma, to replace Orwoba.

The decision to kick Orwoba out of the party came after several meetings with the UDA disciplinary committee, accusing her of disloyalty to the party.

Her latest woes began when she expressed her association with the former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, who has declared interest in the 2027 presidential race, posing a serious risk to UDA presidential candidate William Ruto.

“Hon. Gloria Orwoba cannot, therefore, continue playing for two political teams simultaneously,” Omar stated.

Orwoba was among opposition politicians present at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to welcome Matiang’i when he returned to the country from the US on Thursday, April 17.

The controversies surrounding Orwoba’s removal began in 2023 when she accused the senate clerk, Jeremiah Nyegenye, of being a sex predator on female legislators.

According to reports, Orwoba alleged that there was discrimination in parliament by posting various messages on the Senate WhatsApp group.

Upon investigations, the Committee of Powers and Privileges resolved to suspend her, a decision which was upheld by the Senate.

She was suspended for 79 days but appealed, resulting in a review to 30 days.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot stated that Orwoba's 30-day suspension from the house was due to her demonstrated remorse and the belief that she had learned a lesson, warranting her return to the house.

She later started her suspension on February 12 and was allowed back to the Senate and the precincts of Parliament on March 13, 2025.





