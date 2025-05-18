Kalonzo calls for political tolerance, condemns Karua's deportation

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during the Mwai Kibaki 2nd Memorial Lecture and Luncheon at Nairobi Serena Hotel on April 11, 2025. [David Gichuru,Standard]

Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka has called for political tolerance and respect of divergent opinions and convictions.

Kalonzo said that more than ever, the search for truth and justice for all must continue firmly and does not come easy and called for an end to political hooliganism.

At the same time the Wiper leader condemned the deportation of People’s Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua from Tanzania saying that a lot of work has gone into the integration of East Africa.

“I have worked for a very large portion of my political life for the integration of East Africa and I, for example, believe the professions, the architects, lawyers should have the right of establishment so that a Kenyan advocate can open offices in Dar es Salaam. Karua has been mistreated today (Sunday,” said Kalonzo.

“We stand in solidarity with her. Of course, we wish the people the United Republic of Tanzania well, even as they prepare for elections, which are later in the year. But we want to say that gives space for integration of the professions. Karua tried to go and represent also Kizza Besigye in Uganda. I think eventually she was able to practice. This is important for you, bishops, as you pray that we are living in a region, which needs greater integration,” he added.

Kalonzo made the remarks after attending the inauguration of the new bishop of All Saints Cathedral (ACK) in Machakos, Rt. Rev Canon Patrick Munuve.

Head of ACK, Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit who presided over the event urged the political leaders to bear with the church for not allowing them to speak from the pulpit.

“Our leaders, you will still bear with us as the Anglican Church, we will only recognise you. You know the seasons and the times and we want the church space to be the church space… and we are not saying we hate anybody, we love you all and cherish you and your leadership,” he said.

The Wiper leader lauded the church for taking a firm position saying there are instances where people abuse privileges

“Not all of us are given to stealing from our people, to killing our people, may the churches’ voice continue. I want to pay tribute to the Anglican church for taking a very strong position of course joined in this regard by the Catholic fraternity. They are standing stronger than even political leaders for social justice,” he said.

Kalonzo challenged Kenyans to not only uphold honesty and truth but also proclaim justice without fear or favor.

He regretted that the country was currently witnessing what he termed as political thuggery citing the former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s predicament, where his political right to form a movement was interfered with.

“Political thuggery must come to an end and people should enjoy fullness of life…These are momentous times. We are going to stand for the truth and justice. It doesn't come easy but we will not allow under Constitution 2010, any interference negatively with the church because every Kenyan has the right, freedom of worship. Of course, these rights also come with obligations,” he stated.

He said that accompanied by other political allies, they will visit the region on May 30, where they will speak their mind on the current situation in the country.

The former Vice President also called out what he describes as a growing trend where governors are intimidated for not towing the line of those in leadership at the highest level.

“And we said it when we went with the other day, when we went to Sultan Hamud, that there are those who, if you are governor and you don't toe the line, then they send Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission after you. Now, please, anti-corruption commission should never be weaponised against people who are exercising their right of freedom and association,” he said.

Kalonzo claimed that Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya is also threatened and warrants to search his house on Monday have been obtained to intimidate him.

“Governor Natembeya is threatened as we speak on Monday they are supposed to go…they have obtained a warrant to go and search his house. The intention is for him to be arrested and for the people of Trans Nzoia to see that and then they release him, just to put him to shame,” he said.

“We are saying we are on the lookout. And if they dare arrest Natembeya, I have spoken to my brother, Eugene Wamalwa, his party leader, to be on the lookout,” he added.

He also made reference to Mumias East MP, Peter Salasya’s situation, saying that he was held at Central Police Station for speaking his mind and no charges have been preferred against him.

The Wiper party leader called upon all churches in the country to devote in prayers to unlock the country from the current yolk of dictatorship.

He cited numerous cases of ongoing abductions and arrests of innocent Kenyans by the current regime which he said no matter how long it persists, one day Kenyans will be freed.

"Although it may not come easy, we will not relent in defending the country 's human right until one day Kenyans will see the light at the end of the tunnel " he said.