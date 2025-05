Activist Boniface Mwangi being hurled into a police vehicle by plain cloth police officers along Koinange Street during a protest in memory of lives lost during the Gen-Z demonstrations on July 25, 2024. [Kanyiri Wahito/Standard]

A magistrate has triggered a heated debate following his remarks directed at Boniface Mwangi, an activist, that police are trained to "kill people".

The remarks have been viewed by some court users and human rights lobby groups as distasteful.