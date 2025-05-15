High Court halts UDA disciplinary case against Senator Orwoba

Senator Gloria Orwobawas to appear before teh UDA disciplinary committee on 16, May 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba has received a temporary reprieve after the High Court suspended disciplinary proceedings initiated against her by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In a ruling delivered by Justice Lawrence Mugambi, the court granted a conservatory order halting the process pending the hearing and determination of the case.

"That pending hearing and determination of this application, a conservatory order is hereby issued suspending disciplinary proceedings by the Respondent against the Petitioner founded on the allegations contained in a letter to the Petitioner by the UDA - Ref UDA/7/DISP/25 dated 07/05/2025," read the court order in part.

Orwoba through her lawyer Moses Mabeya had moved to court on Thursday seeking the orders.

The Senator had been summoned to appear before the UDA disciplinary committee on May 16, 2025, over alleged breaches of the party’s Code of Conduct.

According to a statement signed by committee chairperson Charles Njenga, the party cited three incidents as grounds for disciplinary action.

These included Orwoba’s participation in welcoming former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and attending his homecoming event at Gusii Stadium.

Additionally, UDA raised concerns over remarks made by Orwoba during an interview on Spice FM on April 22, where she criticized the government’s labour mobility program—a flagship initiative of President William Ruto's administration.

With the court’s suspension in place, the disciplinary proceedings remain on hold as the matter awaits further judicial consideration.