Former Attorney General Justin Muturi at Bunge Towers, Parliament, Nairobi. February 2025 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

It is now emerging that President William Ruto lied about sacking former Attorney General Justin Muturi over alleged incompetence.

While Ruto told the country he had “fired” Muturi, new revelations in court documents filed by the government suggest that Muturi, in fact, resigned voluntarily as the country’s chief legal adviser.