Judiciary Chief Registrar Winfridah Mokaya swears in Prof. Kithure Kindiki as the Third Deputy President of Kenya as his wife Joyce looks on at KICC on Friday November 01, 2024. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Is Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, the person holding the country’s second-highest executive seat, lawfully in office?

This is the question on the lips of legal experts, constitutional litigants, and political observers across the nation after the Court of Appeal on Friday poked holes on the legitimacy of Kindiki as DP.