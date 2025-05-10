Orwoba faces UDA wrath over Matiangi welcome, President criticism

Senator Gloria Orwoba when CS Alfred Mutua appeared before the Senate's Committee on Labour and Social Welfare, at Mini Chambers, County Hall, Parliament, Nairobi. May 6th, 2025 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has summoned nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba to face disciplinary action, accusing her of disloyalty, misconduct and violations of the party code.

In a statement on Saturday, May 10, UDA noted Orwoba disrespected the party when she welcomed former Interior Minister Fred Matiangi back to Kenya at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Thursday, April 17, and during the homecoming at Gusii Stadium.

The party also faulted her statements made on Spice FM on Tuesday, April 22.

“Your participation and utterances demonstrate instances and proof of allegiance to other political movements, conduct unbecoming and disloyalty to the party which nominated you to the office and position,” said Charles Njenga, the UDA disciplinary chairperson.

Njenga explained that Orwoba’s actions contravened Article 75 of the constitution, which outlines the party’s code of conduct.

He added that under provisions of the UDA constitution, Orwoba has been summoned to appear before the disciplinary committee on Friday, May 16.

“Kindly note that if the committee finds you liable, it shall forthwith remit its decision to the National Executive Committee of the party for further action, including the implementation and execution,” Njenga said.

Speaking on Spice FM, Orwoba accused the president of failing Kenyan women nearly three years into his term, observing that she felt sidelined when championing women’s rights.

“There are several women in government who feel let down by our government. Two years in, things can still turn. The president gave Sh100 million to deal with femicide. At that time, we didn’t have a Ministry of Gender. That money was shared amongst leaders to do sensitisation,” said Orwoba.