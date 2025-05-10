How independently can new IEBC nominees carry out their mandate?

Former Turkana county Attorney Mr Erastus Edung Ethekon when he appeared before the selection panel in Nairobi on March 25th 2025. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The nomination of Erastus Edung Ethekon as the next Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson, alongside six other commissioners, completes the controversial reconstitution of the agency in preparation for the 2027 General Election.

And as the clock ticks on the implementation of the overloaded in-tray that awaits them, their approval by the National Assembly, which is expected to be automatic as has happened in nearly all President William Ruto's appointments, will bring to an end a two-year wait for the reconstitution of the electoral body.