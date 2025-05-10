The Standard

How independently can new IEBC nominees carry out their mandate?

By Josphat Thiongó | May. 10, 2025
Former Turkana county Attorney Mr Erastus Edung Ethekon when he appeared before the selection panel in Nairobi on March 25th 2025. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The nomination of Erastus Edung Ethekon as the next Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson, alongside six other commissioners, completes the controversial reconstitution of the agency in preparation for the 2027 General Election.

And as the clock ticks on the implementation of the overloaded in-tray that awaits them, their approval by the National Assembly, which is expected to be automatic as has happened in nearly all President William Ruto's appointments,  will bring to an end a two-year wait for the reconstitution of the electoral body.

Get the Full Story Now. Become a Standard INSiDER
Get Trusted News for Only Ksh99 a Week

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
Already a subscriber? Log in

Related Topics

IEBC Chair Erastus Edung Ethekon Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission 2027 General Election Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka
.

Latest Stories

IOC urges NOC-K to resolve current standoff, hold elections
IOC urges NOC-K to resolve current standoff, hold elections
Athletics
By Elizabeth Mburugu
3 hrs ago
Proposed taxes to hit smallholder farmers hard, lobby warns
Business
By Paul Mbugua
3 hrs ago
The latest economic survey says a lot on Ruto's presidency
Opinion
By Ken Opalo
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

How independently can new IEBC nominees carry out their mandate?
By Josphat Thiongó 9 hrs ago
How independently can new IEBC nominees carry out their mandate?
Rumbles over IEBC just moments after Ruto nominates members
By Ndungu Gachane 9 hrs ago
Rumbles over IEBC just moments after Ruto nominates members
We called him Bob: Kenyans recall time with a down to earth Pope Leo
By Okumu Modachi 9 hrs ago
We called him Bob: Kenyans recall time with a down to earth Pope Leo
Lands PS Korir, MP and lawyer sued in Sh2.75b public land heist
By Nancy Gitonga 9 hrs ago
Lands PS Korir, MP and lawyer sued in Sh2.75b public land heist
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved