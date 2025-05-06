The Standard

President Ruto forgives man who threw a shoe at him in Migori

By Mate Tongola | May. 6, 2025
Screen grab showing President William Ruto flinch as a black shoe hurtles towards him in Migori.

President William Ruto has forgiven the person who threw a shoe at him during a public rally in Kehancha, Kuria West, Migori County on Sunday.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura stated that the Head of State has shown magnanimity by forgiving those responsible. 

"This is completely unacceptable! What kind of behaviour are we teaching our children? However, our President, having a big heart, has forgiven those responsible," Mwaura stated.

However, he did not confirm whether the individuals currently in custody had been released following the President’s gesture of forgiveness.

Mwaura also rebuked those making jokes or spreading memes on social media about the incident on social media, labeling such actions as unpatriotic and disrespectful to the nation’s leadership.

"The institution of the president must be respected at all costs. It doesn't matter who is the current occupant. It is shameful that we have people making jokes about the incident," he added.

On Monday, police at the Kehancha Police Station confirmed the arrest of three male suspects aged 18, 20, and 22 in connection with the incident that involved heckling Ruto.

