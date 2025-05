Senior police officers deployed in Angata Barrakoi over the recent killings of five people as they protest over land . Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, and Director of Criminal Investigation Mohamed Ibrahim Amin led the team. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Bandits have mercilessly turned the ongoing operation Maliza Uhalifu into a laughing stock, staging daring attacks in the North Rift region.

The majority of the attacks happen during the day, and are now evolving to armed robberies along the major highways. Some happen even in the presence of high-level security personnel.

On Friday, Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen held a meeting with top security personnel at Kampi Samaki in Baringo County.