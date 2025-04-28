BBC expose: How KDF man shot dead Gen Z protestors

Police contains a demonstrator during Gen Z protest in Nairobi July 16, 2024. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

It has been ten months since thousands of young Kenyans marched toward the National Assembly, determined to stop the passage of the 2024 Finance Bill.

In the process, blood was spilled at Kenya’s Parliament in Nairobi as MPs pushed to pass what youth called an oppressive law.

According to the BBC African Eye documentary titled, Blood Parliament, the 58-minute film paints a gloomy picture of what transpired the day Parliament was invaded by demonstrators.

"Every time we take to the streets in a peaceful demonstration, this can't be put down. Their goal was clear: to occupy Parliament," one demonstrator said.

This was triggered by President William Ruto’s government imposing austerity measures to fund the national budget.

"If we are a serious state, we must be able to enhance our taxes," President William Ruto had said earlier, justifying the bill. But for many ordinary Kenyans, the taxes threatened to push a struggling population over the edge.

The youth poured into the streets across the country, chanting, occupying, demanding to be heard.

Bonface Mwangi, an activist, said people were in pain and the government and MPs were not listening.

"In 2024, the government introduces another finance bill, taxing commodities so people could not afford them anymore," said Mwangi, sentiment shared by Adan.

"Every year billions of shillings are lost in corruption. No one is being held to account, and the difference is how the common citizen is living versus the political class's growing wealth," she added.

All day, police clashed with hundreds of protesters in Nairobi against the proposed taxes.

"For the first time, it was the Kenyan people, the lower class, against the ruling class. We had tried twice and got energized to go on with one aim: to occupy Parliament," said Mwangi.

As the youth approached the building, they met escalating force—tear gas, truncheons, rubber bullets—and then, live gunfire.

With the sounds of guns fading, at least two young Kenyans had been felled by bullets on Parliament Road David Chege, 37, and Erickson Mutisya, 25.

A soft-spoken Chege, a software engineer, was clad in a purple hoodie wearing a cap, while the second casualty, Mutisya, was wearing a white T-shirt. The two died lying next to each other.

According to the documentary, video analysis identified a plainclothes officer, John Kaboi, from Central Police Station, as the one who pulled the trigger that killed the duo. Even after firing, Kaboi reportedly told colleagues to continue pushing.

"You could hear the police say, 'kill them,' as they pushed the demonstrators," said activist Hanifa Adan. "Why is a police force mandated to protect the citizens turned ruthless and brutal?"

As this was happening, inside the chambers, MPs were pushing for the passage of the bill.

By the time voting began, with Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss, numbers had hit thousands in the CBD. For three hours, thousands of youths had united and pushed for a common goal: to occupy Parliament. Despite the chaos in the streets, MPs went on to vote.

The proponent had 195 votes, while those against had 106. The Finance Bill was voted in, as opposition MPs stormed out. At 2:20 p.m., the demonstrators broke through. The MPs left Parliament, some pursued by demonstrators. Others destroyed an abandoned police truck, and the rest climbed the fences, breaking them loose. They didn’t make it inside, as police forces arrived to push them away.

"I was fully supporting the demonstration. We were not happy in Parliament. There was a lot of lobbying by the executive and MPs who were in support of the bill," said Babu Owino, Embakasi East MP.

By 2:20 p.m., after hours of protest, the demonstrators breached Parliament's outer defenses. Inside, chaos reigned. Lawmakers scrambled for safety.

"They would move, squat, and run," said a demonstrator, describing how overwhelmed guards attempted to push back the human tide.

"The MPs were scared; some were running through the tunnel, some getting out through ambulances trying to escape," recounted Babu Owino, MP for Embakasi East. Outside, police opened fire on the surging crowd.

Amid the smoke and screams, Erick Shieni, 27, a University of Nairobi finance student, recognized by his yellow gloves, was among the youth who had invaded Parliament. On his way out, he was hit by a bullet.

Eyewitnesses described how police officers with different uniforms and equipment—including white shoulder patches linked to senior Kenya Army officers—hid their faces before shooting widely into the crowds.

Faith Odhiambo, President of the Law Society of Kenya, blamed police for shooting at unarmed demonstrators.

"The protesters were walking out of Parliament when the shooting started. He was aiming to kill as a message to them. Erick was the unfortunate one," said Odhiambo.

As bodies were carried toward the Parliament gates, some MPs attempted to console the grieving demonstrators.

"The gentlemen were fighting for their lives. I jumped across the gate to see if I could provide help, but the guy had lost the battle," Owino said.

More than 23 counties experienced demonstrations, shops were looted, buildings were touched, and an estimated 30 people were killed. An account of impunity, brutality, and blood.

President Ruto addressed the nation that evening, blaming "organized criminals" for infiltrating otherwise legitimate protests.

"Today, an otherwise legitimate expression of the fundamental rights and freedoms of assembly was infiltrated and hijacked by a group of organized criminals," he said.

Though the President expressed regret for the deaths, he thanked the security forces and squarely blamed those he called organized criminals.

Despite overwhelming evidence gathered by investigations from the BBC Eye—including thousands of photos and videos—no official accountability has been realized. IPOA (Independent Policing Oversight Authority) investigations drag on without forwarding any findings related to military personnel involvement.

Weeks later, the president ceded to pressure and rescinded his hardliner stance.

"I run a government, but I also lead people who have now spoken. I conceded, and I will not sign the 2024 Finance Bill. That becomes our collective position," Ruto later announced.

But Adan said the withdrawal came too late for the protestors.

"This is something that this country has never experienced," said Adan.

Odhiambo reflected on the legacy of that day, stating that the government’s deaf ear pushed the youth to the corner.

"A single spark of defiance from these Gen Z would be able to change the whole trajectory of a country. You must listen to the heartbeat of a nation," she said.

She observed that the solidarity of Kenyan youth and courage shook the foundations of their democracy.

"On that bloodstained day in June, they reminded the country—and the world—that the People's Assembly truly belongs to the people," she added.