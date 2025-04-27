The Standard

Power, greed and fight for billions at the heart of devolution crisis

By Ndung’u Gachane | Apr. 27, 2025
President William Ruto and other leaders during Easter Sunday service in Ntulele, Narok County. [PCS]

When it was conceptualised, devolution was supposed to devolve resources from Nairobi to counties. However, 12 years after its introduction, the full implementation as envisaged in the constitution has been impeded by multiple hurdles and created many theaters of conflict and layered enmity.

It is turning out that the central government, governors, Members of Parliament and ward representatives are some of the existential threats to devolution, according to a section of leaders and  civil society organisations.

The national government has been accused of undermining devolution by withholding resources and certain functions from county governments.

.

