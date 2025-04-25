Standard Group CEO feted among 2025's Most Influential CEOs

Mr. Daniel Juma, Country Director of Global Peace Foundation Kenya- awarded in Nairobi. [Esther Dianah]

Global Peace Foundation’s Kenya Country Director, Daniel Juma, Britam Holding CEO Tom Gitogo, KEPSA CEO Carole Karuga and Paul Russo of KCB bank are among the 50 most influential CEOs in Kenya.

The 50 CEOs were unveiled in the second edition of the Gala Award and CEO’s Summit in Nairobi.

The list presented a pool of outstanding CEOs from different sectors, including Banking, aviation, Tech, and media- With standard group CEO Marion Gathoga being feted as one of the most influential CEO’s in Kenya.

Africapitol Ventures unveiled its annual Top 50 CEOs with a balanced mix of gender across business, social enterprise, and public service, recognizing their exceptional contributions to innovation, societal development, and transformational leadership.

Mr. Daniel Juma, the Country Director of Global Peace Foundation Kenya (GPF Kenya), received recognition in the NGOs and Parastatals category for his pioneering efforts in peacebuilding, youth empowerment, and community development.

The ceremony attracted prominent figures from Kenya’s political, business, and social sectors, united in their commitment to fostering sustainable growth and societal resilience.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Juma emphasized the importance of grassroots efforts and community engagement:

“This award reflects the resilience of Kenya’s youth, the dedication of grassroots partners, and the unwavering commitment of our team at GPF Kenya,” Daniel Juma.

At the awards ceremony, Mr. Juma dedicated his accolade to the dedicated team at GPF Kenya and their unwavering pursuit of peace and development, under the visionary guidance of Dr. Hyun Jin Preston Moon.

“You exemplify visionary leadership that seamlessly bridges policy and grassroots action. Your innovative peacebuilding initiatives set a high standard for societal transformation across Africa Dr. Suleiman Ndoro Chidunga Jnr, CEO of Africapitol Ventures, lauded the awardees

“We are here to recognize and inspire our own—Africans who are making a tangible difference. Celebrating our leaders while they are alive helps us build a legacy of inspiration for future generations”.

The event also underscored the pivotal role of human capital in sustainable development. “A business’s strength lies in its people. Happy, motivated staff lead to satisfied customers, and that’s the secret to sustainable growth, Mr. Hasnain Noorani, Managing Director of Pride Inn Hotels, remarked.

Dr. Suleiman Ndoro Chidunga Jnr founder and CEO of Africapitol Ventures, emphasized the importance of appreciating local talent:

“Why wait until someone passes away to acknowledge their contributions? Let’s celebrate our leaders today—they are the true heroes shaping Africa’s future,” he said.

Other notable CEO’s fetted include Family bank CEO, Nancy Njau, Ecobank Transnational CEO, Jeremy Awori, Dr. Julius Kipngetich, CEO Jubilee holdings, Melvin’s Tea CEO, Flora Mutahi, Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka and Jacqueline Mugo, the CEO Federation of Employers among others.