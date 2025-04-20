Mudavadi losing grip? Ex-ANC boss faces tough times as clout wanes

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi during a past interview. [File, Standard]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi finds himself in a precarious political position following the dissolution of his Amani National Congress (ANC) party and the entry of opposition leader Raila Odinga into framework for cooperation agreement with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Once viewed as a central pillar in the Kenya Kwanza government, Mudavadi is now facing growing scrutiny over his diminishing political leverage.

The merger of ANC with UDA, formalised in March, left most of his supporters in Western Kenya uncertain about his political future.