The shame of outdated, grounded Air Force planes as VIPs get priority

By Benjamin Imende | Apr. 16, 2025
A military chopper getting ready to airlift the bodies in body bags from a crash site at Emerit in Kajiado County. [File, Standard] 

A year after a tragic plane crash claimed the life of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) chief, Gen Francis Ogolla, and nine others, the Kenya Air Force (KAF) is grappling with a troubling reality: a dwindling and outdated fleet.

Of over 130 aircraft acquired by the KDF over the years, only 27 remain operational. The rest have succumbed to crashes, maintenance issues, or obsolescence.

An audit of these aircraft reveals ageing machines plagued by frequent breakdowns, with a concerning misallocation of resources: of the 19 aircraft available to the KAF, only seven are dedicated to security operations, while 12 are reserved for VVIPs, raising questions about priorities.

.

.

