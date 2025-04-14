The Standard

Gold and money deals: Are Kenya-RSF 'golden ties' fuelling the war in Sudan?

By Standard Team | Apr. 14, 2025
A jeweller in a shop in the Sudanese capital Khartoum's gold market in its downtown district on June 20, 2019.  [AFP]

Accusations of gold smuggling involving Sudanese militias and Kenyan officials have cast a harsh light on Nairobi’s murky relationship with a group accused of committing atrocities in Sudan’s ongoing civil war.

The scandal gained traction after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua claimed that President William Ruto is enabling illicit flow of gold from Sudan to global markets, a charge that has ignited a political firestorm and raised serious questions about Kenya’s role in the conflict.

Gachagua has gone so far as to call for international sanctions, directly linking Ruto to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a Sudanese paramilitary group accused of widespread human rights abuses. The RSF, in February, signed a charter in Nairobi to form a rival government in Sudan, a move that has further inflamed tensions between the two nations.

