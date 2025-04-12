George Odour: A send-off in pictures

President William Ruto and ODM Leader Raila Odinga lead insending off Odinga's bodyguard, George Oduor. [Michael Mute, Standard]

President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga are among the key leaders attending the burial of Odinga’s longtime bodyguard, George Oduor, in Rarieda, Siaya County.

They are joined by Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, Governors James Orengo (Siaya), Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu), and Ochillo Ayacko (Migori). COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli and several Members of Parliament are also present at the ceremony. George Odour's spouse, Carren (extreme right) during his burial in Ndori, Rarieda, Siaya County. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Oduor, who died last week while hospitalised, is being laid to rest at his home in Ndori, Siaya.

In his sermon on Saturday, April 12, Bishop David Muriithi praised Oduor’s unwavering loyalty to Odinga, calling it admirable.

“He lived and died in loyalty to Raila. May God rest his soul in peace,” the bishop said.