Why government stopped 'Echoes of War' play

By Mike Kihaki | Apr. 11, 2025
Butere Girls students protest at Melvin Jones in Nakuru during the 63rd edition of the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival on April 10,2025. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

It is now emerging that Butere Girls High School had been instructed to expunge certain sections of the ‘Echoes of War’ play in the earlier stages of the competition, allowing it to progress to the national level.

Education CS Julius Ogamba explained that the play’s deep messages, laced with politics and failure to stick to the redacted script, led to the dramatic events witnessed in Nakuru on Thursday.

In the end, the hopes of the 50 students were shattered as they failed to showcase their play that would have propelled them to greater heights.

