Echoes of War: Here is the script

Butere girls high school drama students perform during zonal games. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Echoes of War: A play by Butere Girls has sparked debate.

There exists a natural balance between RESPECT for the old and CARE for the young. Those who are old bring experience, while those who are young bring enthusiasm and creative innovation.

This is the relationship that weaves together our ever-evolving society. This play is a hyperbole attempt to illustrate the widening gap between two generations: the old and the young.

The artistic context is set in the Royal Velvet Emirates, a fictitious kingdom in the Middle East. In this Kingdom, the old have quickly lost the trust of the younger generation.

The young are agitated by the inflexible strictness of the old. The balance is an inevitable compromise.

Below is the script;