Court orders staging of controversial play at national drama festivals

Butere girls high school drama students perform during zonal games. [Benjamin Sakwa/ Standard]

A Nyamira court has directed Butere Girls High School drama students to present their play titled “Echoes of War” at the ongoing 63rd National Drama and Film Festivals in Nakuru.

Justice Winfrida Okwany delivered the ruling on Tuesday, directing that the students who are set to perform the play and the script writer, former UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala, to attend and participate at the ongoing festivals.

The play, which has attracted attention due to claims there had been attempts to ban it, focuses on the youth-led protests, famously referred to as Gen Z protests, in June last year.

Lawyer Ken Echesa confirmed that the students are set to travel to Nakuru to participate at the festivals.

On Monday, when the festivals kicked off, the Ministry of Education confirmed the participation of the school. The play had not been factored in the original participation programme schedule.

State House

Principal Secretary for Basic Education Julius Bitok confirmed that there was an “issue” that had since been addressed to allow the participation of the learners.

“There was an issue that was raised, but it has since been cleared, and the girls will perform,” Bitok said on Monday.

The school had been barred from performing ‘Echoes of War’, following a controversial decision by Chief Principal Jennipher Omondi, who sent the students home after allegedly receiving a directive from the State House.

This year’s festivals mark the creative highlight of Term One, focusing on arts and storytelling.