Maragua MP Mary Wamaua ditches Gachagua, backs Ruto's 2027 bid

Rigathi Gachagua , Mary Wamaua Maragua MP during the consecration and installation of Bishop Peter Kimani Ndung'u, in Embu County. [Muriithi Mugo, Standard]

In a stunning political move, Maragua Member of Parliament Mary Wamaua has dropped her support for former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, instead pledging her backing to President William Ruto.

Wamaua, who had been a close ally of Gachagua, stood by him during crucial moments, including when he was rushed to the hospital during his impeachment process.

She was also a constant presence by his side, accompanying him to meetings and offering her unwavering support throughout the impeachment ordeal.

However, during Ruto’s tour of Mt. Kenya, Wamaua made a dramatic announcement, declaring her shift in allegiance.

She emphasised her commitment to supporting Ruto’s leadership and urged Kenyans to give him the time needed to fulfill his promises.

“His Excellency President Ruto is in his final lap, allow him to do his work. When the time to hold him accountable comes in 2027, I know he would have delivered,” Wamaua said.

Her decision is seen as a significant blow to Gachagua’s camp, signaling a potential reshuffling of political allegiances ahead of the 2027 elections.

Wamaua revealed that Gachagua had been negotiating with her since November 2024, but her loyalty to him had not yielded tangible results. She also credited Deputy President Kithure Kindiki as a key influence in her shift, helping her move away from Gachagua’s camp.