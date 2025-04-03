The Standard

Maragua MP Mary Wamaua ditches Gachagua, backs Ruto's 2027 bid

By Esther Nyambura | 1d ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

Rigathi Gachagua , Mary Wamaua Maragua MP during the consecration and installation of Bishop Peter Kimani Ndung'u, in Embu County. [Muriithi Mugo, Standard]

In a stunning political move, Maragua Member of Parliament Mary Wamaua has dropped her support for former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, instead pledging her backing to President William Ruto.

Wamaua, who had been a close ally of Gachagua, stood by him during crucial moments, including when he was rushed to the hospital during his impeachment process.

She was also a constant presence by his side, accompanying him to meetings and offering her unwavering support throughout the impeachment ordeal.

However, during Ruto’s tour of Mt. Kenya, Wamaua made a dramatic announcement, declaring her shift in allegiance.

She emphasised her commitment to supporting Ruto’s leadership and urged Kenyans to give him the time needed to fulfill his promises.

“His Excellency President Ruto is in his final lap, allow him to do his work. When the time to hold him accountable comes in 2027, I know he would have delivered,” Wamaua said.

Her decision is seen as a significant blow to Gachagua’s camp, signaling a potential reshuffling of political allegiances ahead of the 2027 elections.

Wamaua revealed that Gachagua had been negotiating with her since November 2024, but her loyalty to him had not yielded tangible results. She also credited Deputy President Kithure Kindiki as a key influence in her shift, helping her move away from Gachagua’s camp.

Related Topics

Mary Wamaua Maragua MP Mary Wamaua Mary Wamau Ditches Gachagua Mt. Kenya Politics
.

Latest Stories

Business confidence hits decade low despite private sector growth
Business confidence hits decade low despite private sector growth
Business
By Macharia Kamau
2 hrs ago
How online hate speech threatens peace and Kenya's social fabric
Opinion
By Guyo Liban Dadacha
2 hrs ago
Prioritise loss and damage grants to communities
Opinion
By Lynet Otieno
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Muturi accuses President of masterminding corruption deals
By Okumu Modachi 2 hrs ago
Muturi accuses President of masterminding corruption deals
Minister, envoy drawn in a Sh3.2b gold case
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Minister, envoy drawn in a Sh3.2b gold case
witness narrates how Kamiti convicts defrauded millions from the comfort of cells
By Nancy Gitonga 2 hrs ago
witness narrates how Kamiti convicts defrauded millions from the comfort of cells
Woman to repay husband Sh2.6m over failed deal
By Nancy Gitonga 18 hrs ago
Woman to repay husband Sh2.6m over failed deal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved