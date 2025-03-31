Dan Maanzo: 'Ruto Must Go' chants echo Kenyans growing discontent

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo during an interview on March 31, 2025 on Spice FM. [Spice FM]

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo says chants of 'Ruto Must Go' represent a desperate cry for change, fueled by concerns over bad governance.

The senator linked the mounting public anger to economic hardships and struggles and perceived injustices coupled with unchecked corruption.

“If you want peace, do justice. If you give justice to people demanding their salaries, develop regions, and use money well, it will be well,” he stated.

He pointed out the misuse of government funds and the ballooning national debt as core issues fueling the unrest.

“A lot of money is wasted in corruption on projects that are shoddily done. There are many unpaid bills from counties to the national government. That is why Kenyans are chanting ‘he must go,’” said Maanzo.

Speaking on Standard Media Group’s Spice FM, Maanzo criticised President William Ruto’s expensive travels, arguing that they do little to address the root problems.

“The country has been pushed into a very difficult corner by the leadership. They assume Kenyans are in their support, but in reality, they are neither in support of the government nor Parliament,” he said.

While predicting that the majority of members of Parliament will be sent home in the 2027 election, Maanzo said the current dissatisfaction with the administration will be reflected at the ballot.

According to him, if President Ruto does not move swiftly and address concerns being raised, the slogan ‘Ruto Must Go’ will persist until tangible solutions are found.

“Security chiefs cannot threaten Kenyans. How do you expect Kenyans to be happy when their children are being killed? The president must ensure every Kenyan is safe and faces justice if they commit a wrong,” he cautioned, referencing concerns about extrajudicial killings and police brutality.

However, the government has dismissed these protests as baseless.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen claimed that those chanting the 'Ruto Must Go' slogans might be mentally unwell.

But Senator Maanzo said it is not an issue of mental health but frustrations stemming from real grievances.

“The government has pushed Kenyans to have mental issues. They are keen to protect the presidency but not the people. And the presidency is created by the people,” he said.

He said the question of impeachment or resignation remains a contentious issue.

“If he feels the heat and pressure from Kenyans who elected him, he can honorably resign and give Kenyans the mandate to elect another leader,” the senator said.

Although the Kenya Defence Forces boss General Charles Kahariri reiterated a commitment to upholding the constitutional order, emphasizing that any transition of power must follow legal procedures, Maanzo said the wave of frustration sweeping across Kenya has become a common refrain at social gatherings, including political rallies attended by President William Ruto himself.

Maanzo recounted a harrowing experience after a public event, where he and his governor were confronted by an insistent crowd demanding acknowledgment of their frustrations.

“Recently, when we were leaving the stadium, the governor and I were held hostage by youths insisting they wanted to hear the Kasongo song. They demanded that the governor say ‘Ruto must go.’ They chanted for a long time. If we had agreed with the NIS boss and told them not to chant, we probably wouldn’t be alive now,” Maanzo said.

Dan Maanzo: The key role of the military is to ensure there is no invasion. In case there is an invasion from within, it is in a very different context. It is not in the context of civilians shouting 'Ruto Must Go'; rather, it pertains to armed civilian. The key suspects in… pic.twitter.com/Jwr9s1WzqH — KTN News (@KTNNewsKE) March 31, 2025

Azimio’s Presidential running mate Martha Karua argued that the dissenting voices are simply a reflection of the public’s dissatisfaction—feedback that the government should take seriously.

Karua who is the People’s Liberation Party leader, said, “They cannot be wished away by indirect threats or intimidation by our esteemed security men, who have no business cautioning, advising, or admonishing Kenyans on their very lawful feedback.”