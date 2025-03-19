Kisiang'ani takes dark turn from media champion to its oppressor

PS State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunications Edward Kisiang'ani. [File, Standard]

What happens when a man, once propelled by the power of free speech, becomes the very force that seeks to silence it?

When transient influence clouds his judgment, and he tramples on press freedom with reckless abandon?

Few embody this paradox more than Edward Kisiang’ani, Principal Secretary for Broadcasting and Telecommunications.

Once a familiar face on TV, leveraging media platforms to build his reputation as a political commentator, Kisiang’ani is now at the forefront of efforts to muzzle independent journalism.

Despite being a product of the very industry he now seeks to suppress, the professor of history has emerged as a key architect of media censorship, targeting outlets that dare to scrutinise the government.

His actions have drawn sharp criticism from press freedom advocates, who accuse him of using state power to punish critical voices and curtail the public’s right to know.

How did a man who thrived in the limelight of free media become its most dangerous adversary?

The PS, who has previously been on the spot for cancelling contracts for media houses over the government advertisements, is once again at it.

He has cancelled Standard Media Group’s media contract with the Ministry of Irrigation to run a campaign for the launch of the National Irrigation Sector Investment Plan (NISIP) due to ‘its critical coverage’.

Other media houses that had been selected to carry out the campaign include Nation Media Group (NMG), The Star, Cape Media, and government broadcaster Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

“Please note that, following administrative advice, the inclusion of Standard Media Group has been cancelled,” the letter, signed by Michael Okidi on behalf of PS Kisiang’ani, stated.

The contract for the deal was signed on March 13, 2025.

Legal minds have termed Kisiangani’s move as ‘a breach of contractual laws and unconstitutional’ as it goes against the letter and the spirit of the Constitution.

Dudley Ochieng, a lawyer, noted that Kisiang’ani’ actions go against article 33 and 24 of the Constitution that advocates for freedom of expression and limitation of rights and fundamental freedoms respectively.

Article 33 reads in part: “Every person has the right to freedom of expression, which includes-freedom to seek, receive or impart information or ideas; freedom of artistic creativity; and academic freedom and freedom of scientific research.” Article 24 reads: “A right or fundamental freedom in the Bill of Rights shall not be limited except by law, and then only to the extent that the limitation is reasonable and justifiable in an open and democratic society based on human dignity, equality and freedom, taking into account all relevant factors.”

Lawyer Ochieng added: “The PS decision also seeks to monopolise government advertisements which amounts to censorship and thus denies Kenyans their right to know what the government is doing.”

On his part, Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) Secretary General Eric Oduor termed Kisiang’ani’s move as ‘retrogressive and unprofessional’.

“Standard Media Group is being punished for playing its role of holding the leaders to account, punishing the media house is wrong and illegal and we shall not sit pretty and watch as the PS violates the law,” Odour said.

He maintained that the union last year petitioned the Ministry to kick out Kisiang’ani for his conduct of ‘working to bring down the media’ maintaining that the PS was an obstacle to free and independent media.

“We wrote to the Ministry to kick Kisiang’ani out from the government as he has been keen on killing the media freedom as opposed to creating an enabling environment for media institutions to carry out their mandate,” Oduor said in a phone interview yesterday.

Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) President Zubeidah Kananu condemned the move by Kisiang’ani saying such actions raised serious concerns about press freedom, media independence, and the government’s commitment to upholding constitutional values.

“The Constitution of Kenya, under the Bill of Rights, explicitly guarantees press freedom. Taxpayers’ money should never be used as a tool to muzzle the media or exert undue influence over editorial decisions. Government advertising is not a privilege but a service to the public, and it should be allocated transparently and fairly, without being weaponized against media houses that are simply fulfilling their mandate of informing the public and holding those in power accountable,” Kananu said.

According to her, rather than using advertising as a means to control or interfere with editorial independence, the government should be engaging with the media sector to address the real challenges facing the industry, particularly on sustainability underscoring media’s role in a democratic society saying media serves the public interest, fosters transparency, and strengthens governance and that attempts to undermine it ‘are a direct assault on democracy itself.’

“We reiterate that while the media must uphold professionalism and ethical standards in its reporting, government actions should not threaten press freedom. We urge the Ministry of ICT & Digital Economy to rescind this directive and instead foster a constructive dialogue on the sustainability and independence of Kenya’s media industry,” she added.

As Kisiang’ani cancels The Standard Media Group, there is an existing court battle between the government and Standard Media Group, Nation Media Group and People Daily over yet another cancellation of contract to distribute MyGov, a government publication, in a case filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

Kisiang’ani has been taken to court by LS, Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) and KUJ following his directive that all government advertising in television be exclusively done by Kenya Broadcasting Commission (KBC) in what the three lobbies termed wrongful and flouted the law on government information.

According to the three lobbies, Kisiang’ani also ignored Kenya’s free market policy. “The impugned action taken by the second respondent is a complete departure from constitutional and statutory provisions and industry norms that accord and ensure that crucial Government information is not only published but also publicized, circulated and disseminated as widely and broadly as possible in compliance with Article 35 of the Constitution,” court papers filed on Thursday, read in part.

Article 35 guarantees every citizen the right of access to information held by the state and requires the state to not only publish but also publicise any important information affecting the nation. The court heard that Kisiang’ani’s actions amounted to killing independent media.

According to Albert Kasembeli, a media consultancy, media attacks from politicians were because free media are not the enemy of the people and that governments all over the world do not like independent institutions trying to hold them to account.

“Self-styled strongmen from all over the world have long tried to tame the news through public attacks, political pressures, and murky commercial arrangements including piling pressure on owners and strategic use of government advertising,” he said.

Kisiang’ani’s actions goes against his own assurance to the media houses that he issued on January 12, 2023 when he assured media of a conducive environment to undertake its operations.

“The Government recognises the critical place of independent and free media. We will support the media to play its role in contributing to matters of national interest through responsible reporting”, he said at a meeting convened by the Media Council of Kenya to review its Strategic Plan in Kwale.

Kisiang’ani said the Government will work closely with the media towards pushing service delivery and delivering on its development agenda.

“Countries that have a vibrant media have a vivacious development agenda. It is not in our brief to fight anybody, including the media as media freedom is enshrined in the Constitution. We will work closely with all stakeholders to institute laws that will streamline media operations. The Media Council should be at the forefront in these efforts”, said the PS.