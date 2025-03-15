Ruto aende, alafu? Raila defends Ruto amid public uproar

Raila Odinga speaking during a church service at St Francis ACK Church in Karen, near Nairobi, on August 14, 2022. [File, AFP]

As public discontent with President William Ruto's administration grows, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has defended the Head of State, dismissing calls for his ouster.

With their newfound alliance, Odinga criticised those pushing for Ruto's removal, asking: "Mnasema Ruto aende, alafu nini ifanyike?"

Meaning "Ruto must go, then what?"

Odinga acknowledged that the country is grappling with numerous challenges, including the rising cost of living, urging leaders to prioritize addressing these issues instead of focusing on endless political campaigns.

"Kenyans have many problems that need to be addressed. We cannot be campaigning for five years non-stop. There must be a time when leaders focus on their duties and deliver results, then later, they can campaign," Odinga said.

He further explained that he understands his role as a leader, which is why he agreed to sign the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between ODM and UDA. Emphasising that the agreement is meant to serve Kenyans’ interests.

"You see, the cost of living is very high, and Kenyans are suffering. That is why we agreed to form the 10-point agenda. It is not a betrayal; it is for the people of Kenya because there is no other way," he stated.

Odinga made these remarks during the funeral of veteran retired pilot Colonel James Nguyo Gitahi in Maanzoni, Machakos County, on Saturday, March 15.

His sentiments come amid rising political tension, with a section of Kenyans expressing frustration over the government’s handling of key issues such as unemployment and economic stability.

His call for a focus on solutions rather than political theatrics signals a shift in tone as the country navigates its path toward the 2027 general election.