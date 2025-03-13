Nairobi motorists robbed in traffic as Ruto's Mathare visit turns chaotic: "We were helpless"

Nairobi motorists robbed in traffic as Ruto’s Mathare visit turns chaotic. (Courtesy/X)

A trail of destruction, looting, and rampant theft marred President William Ruto’s visit to Mathare, Nairobi.

Groups of rowdy youths terrorised residents and motorists along Thika Road, Outering Road, and Juja Road.

The chaos, which unfolded both before and after the event, saw Kenyans losing their valuables in broad daylight as criminals took advantage of the large crowds.

According to eyewitnesses, the looting spree began long before the president arrived, with gangs of young men targeting unsuspecting individuals and snatching mobile phones and other valuables.

Residents and business owners in the area were left counting their losses, with some questioning how such widespread theft could occur during a presidential visit.

Videos posted online after the event showed groups of youths blocking roads, attacking cars, and looting businesses along Juja Road, Outering Road, and Thika Road.

The rowdy youths, moving in large numbers, forced their way into shops and supermarkets, grabbing whatever valuables they could find.

The situation escalated as vehicles stuck in traffic became easy targets, with reports indicating that passengers in both public and private cars were robbed.

Near the National Youth Service (NYS) headquarters, adjacent to Mathare, looters brazenly entered moving vehicles, snatching valuables from passengers. Some forced their way into cars that had come to a stop in traffic, making off with phones, handbags, and other items.

Motorists caught up in the chaos recounted horrifying moments as they watched helplessly while their belongings were taken.

“I was stuck in traffic near Pangani when a group of young men surrounded my car, banged on the windows, and demanded money and my phone. I had no choice but to comply because I feared they might break the windows and harm me,” said Paul Kamau, a resident of Kariobangi.

Businesses were not spared either. In some supermarkets, criminals stormed in, taking food, electronics, and other goods as helpless staff watched.

Despite the mayhem unfolding in full view of the public, many questioned the lack of a swift response from law enforcement officers. Social media users expressed frustration, accusing the police of standing by as the chaos escalated.

"Some unruly youths have been attacking private vehicles along Thika Road and snatching phones from unsuspecting individuals, and police are just there watching," wrote X user Madoka Kibet.

Another user, posting under the name @city_digest, shared videos showing a group of men engaging in the rowdy behaviour on the road while forcing their way into vehicles.

Speaking in an interview on Spice FM on Wednesday morning, Principal Secretary for Internal Security Dr Raymond Omollo condemned the chaos.

Dr Omollo stated that the government must ensure the safety of its people but admitted that police shortages remain a challenge.

“In this context, we expect the police to take responsibility for maintaining law and order. Our ratio of police officers to Kenyans is far beyond what is internationally acceptable, which should be about 1 to 400. Now, in a population of over 55 million Kenyans, we have about 110,000 police officers,” he said.

He explained that given Kenya’s large population and vast geographical size, it is nearly impossible to have police officers in every location at all times.

Dr Omollo called for increased innovation in crime prevention, including the use of technology and stronger community engagement to curb such incidents.

“How do we then become innovative in terms of other tools, let’s say technology, that we could use to help us in keeping the country safe? That’s part of what we have a responsibility to deliver on, as we also engage with Kenyans,” he said.

He also urged the youth to abandon crime and find productive ways to earn a living, warning that criminal activities such as theft and looting would not be tolerated.

Dr Omollo encouraged the public to cooperate with the police by providing information that could help identify and arrest suspects.

"These criminal elements must be held accountable, and we have a responsibility to support law enforcement so that they can take them through the due process of the law," he said.