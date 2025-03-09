Ruto gives Sh20m to Eldoret church as youth protest at Jesus Winner

President William Ruto, with African Inland Church members led Omondi Mola (in red tie), the Broad Based Chairman of all (AIC) churches North Rift during a fundraising for the construction of the Annex AIC church in Eldoret Uasin Gishu County yesterday. March 9, 2025. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

In a display of defiance against mounting public criticism, President William Ruto has once again handed over Sh20 million, this time to the African Inland Church (AIC) Fellowship-Annex in Eldoret.

The latest gesture makes it a whopping Sh140 million donation in just one week, having donated Sh20 million to another church last week and pledged Sh100 million.

And while the President was making the donation, a firestorm was brewing at the Jesus Winner Ministry in Nairobi where youth made true their threat to storm the church which received a similar amount, and a pledge of Sh100 million, from him last Sunday.

It was no ordinary church service as tension and confusion greeted worshippers who had arrived early for the morning service.

A heavy police presence from various units, including the General Service Unit (GSU), took charge and engaged the protesters in running battles as tension escalated into chaos later in the day.

During the melee, at least 30 people were reportedly arrested and some journalists covering the events assaulted.

A Citizen TV cameraman was attacked by police officers, his camera confiscated and his phone allegedly formatted.

“If they can do this to journalists, what about ordinary Kenyans? The church should be a house of God, not a fortress guarded like a State House,” said John Kamau, who witnessed the confrontation.

Anti-riot gear

The confrontation between the police and protesters disrupted businesses and traffic for hours.

From early morning, the atmosphere at the church, located on TRM Drive, was anything but ordinary. A battalion of uniformed officers and plainclothes security agents had taken strategic positions within and outside the church compound. Armed with anti-riot gear, teargas launchers, and batons, they closely monitored movements.

The President’s perceived doublespeak on church donations yet again seems to be drawing controversy and anger among Kenyans who are questioning the legitimacy of such largesse amid the deepening economic crisis.

Many are asking whether the donations are a genuine act of faith or a political maneuver to curry favour and deflect attention from the government’s failed policies.

Some political analysts like Moi University’s lecturer Masibo Lumalu read insensitivity.

“If you donate Sh20 million to one church, who will support the rest of the churches?” he poses.

While in Eldoret, Ruto reiterated that he will not stop giving to churches and that he will not be swayed by politicians and social media critics opposed to donations.

He pledged to double the Sh10 million that had already been raised by congregants.

“I was at Jesus Winner Ministry last Sunday and it is a good Church. Don’t be threatened by those criticizing our efforts to build the church,” Ruto said.

Ruto said churches will be centres of good morals and should be supported.

He described the mounting opposition to his donations as a “controversy” fashioned to demonise support to churches.

Presidential ban

Ruto told Christian faithful to reject intimidation by people he claimed were opposed to the act of giving.

“Those against building the church will fail because they will not overcome us. To shame the devil, we can’t stop standing with the church. I stand firm that Kenya is going to march forward and Kenya will know God,” he said.

He said those criticising his donations were unbelievers.

“The pushback is from people who don’t believe in God,” Ruto said.

President Ruto’s actions however seem to fly in the face of his own orders last year, when he barred State officers from contributing to fundraisers in an effort to combat corruption and the illicit accumulation of wealth.

But now, as healthcare, education, and basic services continue to falter, Ruto has insisted that such donations are, in his words, a “moral imperative” — a decision he deems necessary despite the growing backlash.

At the Jesus is Winner Ministry in Nairobi, the heightened security followed a mobilization campaign on social media, where Kenyans, especially the youth, had vowed to “occupy” the church.

Their outrage stemmed from the belief that religious institutions should not accept money from politicians.

Inside the church, the usual Sunday service, which typically runs from 7am to noon, was cut short, starting an hour earlier at 6am and concluding by 10:30am.

“The church was packed as always. But everything felt rushed. It was shorter than usual,” said Florence, a church member.

By midday, the youth, who had gathered in groups around TRM Drive began making their move in an attempt to enter the church.

However, the police were quick to respond, blocking all access routes and dispersing the crowd before they reached the entrance.

The protesters barricaded roads with stones and burned tyres, bringing traffic on Kamiti Road and Kasarani Roundabout to a standstill.

Shops were hurriedly shut down for fear of looting and damage.

“We have had to close our businesses, yet we are also being teargassed. Everything was calm in the morning, then suddenly, all hell broke loose when the youth assembled within a very short time,” Timothy said.

The confrontation escalated into an all-out battle, with police firing teargas canisters to disperse the protesters. The youth kept regrouping, engaging officers in running battles for the better part of the day.

By late afternoon, reinforcements had been deployed, and police gradually regained control.

“We are not against the church, but religious leaders should be the first to say no to such donations. Kenyans are struggling with debt, and yet money is being handed out like this? It’s unacceptable,” said Peter Mwangi, a protester.

The deadly 2024 Gen Z protests were partly triggered by public display of opulence by politicians, including huge donations to churches.

According to Lumalu, the President should consider establishing a national fund where churches can apply for funding and can be given government money for social projects.

“When the President donates to the church, and rarely supports the mosques, it raises questions. When you give one church Sh20 million and give another one million, what criteria are you using?” he posed.

Biblical teachings

Political analyst Gideon Birgen said the big question in politicians donating to churches has been the source of the money.

Birgen said “established” religious organizations such as the Catholic Church and Anglican Church are self-reliant and have raised funds for their projects without involving politicians.

“Mainstream churches especially the Catholics traditionally discourage faithful from making public their donations. The pentecostal churches have been among the churches receiving large amounts from politicians because they preach giving and receiving,” he said.

Ruto’s allies led by Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi also made handsome donations at the Eldoret church.

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago said politicians were also Christians and their actions should not be condemned.

“We in the political arena are also Christians and we fulfill biblical teachings including giving,” Mandago said.

Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia told Ruto to donate money to churches without fear.

“Those who don’t want donations have sponsors,” Kururia said.

Ruto said the deal he signed with ODM leader Raila Odinga on Friday was a demonstration of his efforts to create national cohesion.

He said it was not a power sharing deal between him and the former Prime Minister.

“We are uniting Kenya to plan how fast we can deliver the transformation of Kenya for the benefit of 50 million citizens, that’s why unity is important,” Ruto said.

Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi urged Ruto to bring into the broad-based fold more leaders including Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

“I urge you not to leave anyone behind. They are talking, saying maybe the President is uniting a few people. Even the leader of the Wiper Party should be brought on board,” Atandi said.

Sudi said: “All of us are Kenyans and the day we realize we all belong to one country we will progress... If possible, talk to Kalonzo so that we can work together.”

Nominated MP Joseph Wainaina said Mt Kenya leaders will continue supporting the broad-based arrangement.

He accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of being insincere in his criticism of Ruto.

Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka said the UDA-ODM unity will enable Ruto to deliver on his pledges.

“We want to support the push for unity. Those of us who have worked with you know that you are on the right path,” Lusaka said.