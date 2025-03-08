Ruto: Sabata Secondary school to be renamed after Chebukati

President William Ruto with ex-IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati's parents in Kiminini, Trans Nzoia. [PCS]

Sabata Secondary School in Kiminini will be renamed in honor of former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati, President William Ruto announced Saturday.

Speaking at Chebukati’s burial in Sabata, Kiminini, Trans Nzoia County, Ruto also said the government would construct fifteen new classrooms at the school and complete stalled projects in the county to spur development.

The president praised Chebukati as a man of intelligence and integrity.

“He faced immense intimidation but chose to do the right thing,” Ruto said. “Rather than be intimidated, he stood his ground.”

Ruto added that Chebukati set a high standard for the IEBC chairperson role.

“He has set the leadership of the electoral commission very high. Refusing to be blackmailed, threatened or intimidated.”

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi urged the IEBC selection panel to identify a leader the country could trust, noting that the position is a calling.

“As we work to renew the IEBC, we must remember that the strength of institutions depends on the people leading them,” Mudavadi said.

Other leaders called for respect in remembering Chebukati, saying he should be honored for his contributions rather than judged for past controversies.

“Chebukati should be remembered for the good he did,” said Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya. “He was in public service and will be scrutinized. He didn’t die because he was the IEBC chair. As an officer, he took charge.”

Chebukati, who died of cancer last month, was laid to rest in Kiminini, Trans Nzoia County.