Singoei under fire for sharing deepfake video on Sudan crisis

By David Njaaga | 20h ago

Foreign Affairs Principal Korir Singoei. [File, Standard]

Foreign Affairs Principal Korir Singoei is facing backlash after posting an AI-generated video falsely attributed to CNN’s Fareed Zakaria.

Singoei shared the clip on X, claiming it was an analysis by Zakaria supporting Kenya’s diplomatic role in Sudan.

 “For the fake analysts who doubt the good faith of Kenya’s peace diplomacy, here is a cogent assessment by CNN’s Foreign Policy expert, Fareed Zakaria,” said Singoei.

However, no such video appeared on Zakaria’s official platforms.

The video, titled Kenya steps up: Peacemaking or power play?, argued that Kenya’s push for a ceasefire in Sudan was not about legitimising any side but stopping a war that has displaced millions.

It highlighted Kenya’s history in peace negotiations, including its role in South Sudan’s independence and efforts in Somalia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Kenyans on social media reacted with outrage, accusing Singoei of spreading misinformation.

“You can’t even spot an AI-generated video,” posted one user.

Another wrote, “The Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs in Kenya appears to have cooked an AI version of Zakaria to push an unpopular agenda.”

Others demanded his resignation, calling the post an embarrassment.

Zakaria has not publicly addressed the video.

Kenya has been under scrutiny for its involvement in Sudan’s peace process, with critics questioning its neutrality.

This coming a day after Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi released a statement clarifiying Kenya’s role in the Sudan peace talks.

Mudavdi cited Kenya’s history in conflict mediation and reaffirmed the county’s commitment to providing a non-partisan platform for affected parties.

"Kenya has a long history of providing platforms for peace negotiations without taking sides," said Mudavadi on Wednesday, February 19.

"We strongly believe the crisis in Sudan can only be resolved through dialogue, not military force."

Kenya also affirmed its alignment with the AU Charter on the Unconstitutional Change of Government, supporting the AU’s October 2021 decision to suspend Sudan from its activities.

The government noted that Sudanese groups have previously sought solutions through regional partners, including a January 2024 meeting in a neighbouring country where stakeholders discussed the return to civilian rule.

Mudavadi said the recent tabling of a roadmap by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Sudanese civilian groups in Nairobi aligns with Kenya’s role in facilitating dialogue.

 "We continue to offer a non-partisan space for conflicting parties to find common ground," noted Mudavadi.

"Kenya stands in solidarity with the Sudanese people as they determine their future governance through inclusive discussions." 

