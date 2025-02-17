AU refused to be hostage of Kenya's politics, Djibouti says

Ambassador Moussa Mohamed Omar, a communication expert at Djibouti’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. [Source: X]

Djibouti has criticised President William Ruto’s comments following the loss of his preferred candidate for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson.

The remarks came hours after Mahmoud Ali Youssouf of Djibouti was announced the winner, securing the majority of votes from Heads of State.

In a post on X, Ambassador Moussa Mohamed Omar, a communication expert at Djibouti’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said the vote showed that Heads of State refused to let the African Union be influenced by Kenya’s domestic politics.

In response to President Ruto on Citizen TV Kenya: claiming Africa "lost an opportunity" is dishonest. 33 heads of state chose Mahmoud, the right choice for Africa's challenges, refusing to let the AU be hostage to Kenyan domestic politics. Africa deserved better than Raila. pic.twitter.com/XLMdNj2TFQ — Amb . Moussa Mohamed Omar (@moussagora50) February 16, 2025

“In response to President Ruto on Citizen TV Kenya: claiming Africa ‘lost an opportunity’ is dishonest. 33 heads of state chose Mahmoud, the right choice for Africa's challenges, refusing to let the AU be hostage to Kenyan domestic politics. Africa deserved better than Raila,” Omar wrote.

Mahmoud took to his socials shortly after the win, sharing how President Ruto reacted to his victory and stating his readiness to work with him.

“I thank HE pdt [sic] William Ruto for congratulating me on my victory: he is the African champion for the Reforms: I am honoured to work with him to advance our continental agenda: Asanti sana Mze,” Mahmoud posted.

Ruto expressed disappointment over Raila Odinga’s loss during a dinner in Addis Ababa on Saturday, hours after Raila conceded defeat.

Ruto noted that Africa missed the chance to be led by an outstanding leader, stating that Raila was the best candidate but that the majority voted otherwise.

“I regret that Africa missed the opportunity to be served by the finest. Baba made me very proud. He was the best candidate we could have put forward,” Ruto said.

“I’m very proud of Raila. He did his best, and regardless of the outcome, he made us proud. Whenever he was needed, he showed up. Tinga exceeded all expectations,” Ruto added.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua also expressed support for Raila, describing him as the best despite the vote’s outcome.

“Africa needed you most, but God, in His own wisdom, found that Kenya, your motherland, and indeed, we Kenyans, your beloved brothers and sisters, have unfinished business with you as their coveted son as we unshackle our country from recklessness. In any case, the outcome at the AU doesn't, in any way, undermine your leadership and your energy to fix our Nation. Welcome back home, our son Raila Odinga, with your head held high; East or West, home is the best. Take heart, you did Kenya proud,” noted Gachagua.

Raila had led in the early rounds of the vote, winning the first two before losing momentum in later rounds.

He eventually dropped out after the sixth round, clearing the way for Mahmoud to win 33 of the 49 votes, securing the required two-thirds majority.