Makueni woman gives birth and buries the baby alive

Detectives from Salama police station on Sunday morning commenced investigations to unravel motives behind a woman’s move to give birth and bury her baby alive at a riverbed on February 7,2025.

The woman identified as Mwongeli Kisui is reported to have given birth at her sister’s home at Kwa Nyunyi village, Ngaamba, Kilome sub-county, Makueni, on Friday around 9a.m before her mother coming for the neonatal and subsequently burying it mercilessly alive.

“The woman is a single mother of two. She had given birth to a third born child. She had just come back home and was staying at her sister’s home some few metres from her parents’ home where the incident occurred,” Kioko Wambua, a villager here told the standard on Sunday

With an intention of killing the baby, Mwongeli’s mother, Kanini Kisui reportedly picked the foetus few minutes later and carried it to a river bed of River Ikolya before digging a shallow grave burying it there.

“When community mobilized themselves and pressured the family to reveal what happened they took us together with the area Assistant Chief to the site where we found the baby alive but breathing with difficulties. Remember the huge sand that had been placed on top. The placenta was still intact,” added Wambua.

Police together with members of the community took the baby to Sultan Hamud sub-county hospital immediately on Friday around 5pm.

Itumbule Assistant Chief Francis Kaluma confirmed the incident saying three people were arrested in connection with the bizarre event.

“One person, the sister to Mwongeli was released while Mwongeli and her mother, Kanini are still held at Salama police station waiting to be arraigned at Kilungu law courts today (Monday),” said Kaluma.

The baby died on Saturday around 5am while undergoing treatment and body preserved at the same Sultan Hamud hospital morgue.

In turn of events, the standard has since established that the woman had sought abortion services in a private clinic located at Salama township on Thursday, February 6.

It remained unclear if any concoctions were administered