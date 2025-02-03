The Standard

Five Mandera chiefs abducted by militants just hours before Ruto's North Eastern tour

By David Njaaga | 53m ago

Five chiefs have been abducted by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Mandera County.

 According to a police report on Monday, February 3, the chiefs were travelling from Wargadud to Elwak on official duty when their vehicle was intercepted by the militants.

 The vehicle, a silver Alto Wagon R (reg. no. KDC 128C), was seized by the armed group near Iresuki village, about 23km north of Elwak Police Station.

 The militants blindfolded the chiefs and took control of the vehicle, driving it in the direction of Lafey.

 The reported abduction of the chiefs comes hours before President William Ruto is set to embark on a week-long tour of the North Eastern region starting today.

 

The Head of State, accompanied by his deputy Kithure Kindiki, will traverse the three counties of Mandera, Garissa and Wajir.

 It remains unclear if the missing government officers were in uniform or civilian clothing.

 The five chiefs, all members of the Garre tribe, are: senior chiefs Mohammed Adawa (Wargadud East), Abdi Hassan Kulmiya (Wargadud) and Mohammed Noor Hache (Chachabole), as well as assistant chief Ibrahim Gabow (Wargadud Town) and senior chief Abdi Hassan Suraw (Qurahmudow).

 A multi-agency team has been activated to follow up on the matter, with local authorities working closely with security forces. “We are coordinating efforts to ensure the safe return of the chiefs,” police said.

