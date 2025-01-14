Go on and impeach me, CS Muturi dares MPs

Cabinet Secretary for Public Service Justin Muturi arrives at Kilimani Police Station where he went to record a statement about his Son's abduction in June last year on Jan 14, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has dared his critics to make their word that they will impeach him.

“I will just say bring it on, at my age, I am not the kind of person to respond to some perfunctory statements made by fairly inexperienced politicians,” said Muturi.

The CS without naming names said that their sentiments did not warrant his response from people who knew little about politics.

South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro had issued an ultimatum to Muturi demanding his resignation and apology.

While threatening to table an impeachment motion, Osoro accused Muturi of disrespecting the Kenya Kwanza government by publicly airing grievances instead of addressing them internally.

His sentiments were echoed by Aldai MP Marianne Kitany who questioned Muturi's fitness to serve and threatened a parliamentary motion to censure.

But Muturi said, “If anyone thinks I do not know what I am doing, then they are up for a rude shock,” he said adding that his current move to call out the government was the right thing to do.

Asked why he came out now to condemn the abductions while at the same time asking why his family has yet to get information about the abduction and freeing of his son Leslie Muturi, he said he was doing it for the people.

The CS vowed that he would not resign but at the same time said that he is not afraid of facing President William Ruto’s axe.

“I am not under any pressure to resign,” he said.

According to him, calling out of abductions has come from all people, including the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, wondering why he was being singled out.

Muturi said that he was doing what was right by calling out these acts which are outside the constitution and if anyone saying that by doing so, he is opposing the government, then what is the government’s position?

“As the government, we have been saying that we do not recognise or approve abductions and that is what I am saying,” he said.

“If anyone construes that to be, I oppose the government, then I would want to know who it is unless the government position would be the opposite,” he added.

Muturi was speaking at the Kilimani Police Station where he had gone to record a statement in connection with the abduction of his son on June 22, 2024, after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) asked him to.

“I came here today in obedience to the challenge thrown at me by the DCI to record a statement on what I knew,” said Muturi.

According to the CS, he feels that the statement will do little to aid the probe since he did not know much about it.

“I have nothing to hide; it is a fact that my son was abducted, it is also a fact that he was held incommunicado for several hours and indeed he was later released, I do not know by who.”

Delving into his statement, Muturi said it details the steps he took to secure the release of his son.

He added that the DCI informed him that they had recorded statements from three other people who were with Leslie when he was abducted and later freed.

Muturi said that DCI officers told him that had recorded statements from Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje, his driver and Marango Imanyara.

The CS said that he felt helpless when he was taken since he did not know his whereabouts adding that he made several calls to the necessary people to have him freed.