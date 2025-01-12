Ruto lauds Nairobi leadership for unity, vows to support transform the city

President William Ruto, Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson, Dagoreti North MP Beatrice Elachi, and Dagoreti South MP John Kiarie attended the United Pentecostal Church of Kenya in Dagoreti North. During the event, Ruto lauded Nairobi County MCAs for their unwavering support for the Governor and pledged his support to transform the city.[Elvis Ogina/Standard]

President William Ruto has praised Nairobi County MCAs for their unwavering support of Governor Sakaja Johnson, highlighting the county’s progress despite a minority of MCAs aligning with the Governor. He specifically acknowledged the bipartisan backing from the majority opposition, Azimio, which has strengthened governance in the city.

“Nairobi started a broad-based Government. Let me say, you understood the letter in the envelope. This unity is the way forward, and we will continue to support the county to perform,” Ruto said.

Addressing Nairobi residents, President Ruto urged patience, noting that the city’s challenges are decades-old.

"I am deliberate about Nairobi. These problems didn’t begin last year; they go back 30 years. Together with the county government, we are committed to solving them,” he assured.

The President revealed that the national and county governments have allocated KSh 4 billion to address Nairobi’s road infrastructure.

"The incomplete roads left by NMS will be finished. We will ensure Nairobi becomes the city we all dream of,” Ruto stated.

Governor Sakaja echoed this commitment, highlighting the county’s contribution of KSh 900 million to ward development projects.

"We have allocated KSh 23 million per ward to implement transformative projects that will uplift Nairobi,” he said.

President Ruto also announced plans to rehabilitate the Nairobi River, emphasizing that it should not serve as a sewage channel in a capital city.

“We are deliberate about cleaning up the Nairobi River. The contract for this project will be ready next month. In two years, the river will not only be clean but modernized with walkways,” he said.

In a bold move to improve education, the President reiterated his administration’s commitment to constructing over 5,000 classrooms in Nairobi.

"Nairobi is the face of our country, and we must transform it. We have allocated KSh 58 million to each constituency and will invest an additional KSh 1 billion this year to build more classrooms, bridging the gap between the rich and the poor,” Ruto stated.

Of the 5,000 classrooms, the national government will construct 3,500, while the county government will handle 1,500. Governor Sakaja emphasized the urgency of this collaboration.

"We have 210 public schools in Nairobi, but the number of learners far exceeds capacity. These 1,500 classrooms will help restore balance. Tunakazana kabisa (we are working tirelessly),” he said.