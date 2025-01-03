The Standard

Nine people dead, five injured in a tragic road accident in Soy, Uasin Gishu

By Stephen Rutto | 16m ago

Nine people have been confirmed dead after a lorry rammed a matatu in Soy along the Eldoret-Kitale highway. County police commander Benjamin Mwanthi says the lorry rammed into a 14-seater matatu.

Nine people have been confirmed dead after a lorry rammed a matatu in Soy along the Eldoret-Kitale highway on Friday.

Police said five others sustained injuries in the morning accident.

Uasin Gishu County police commander Benjamin Mwanthi said the 14-seater public service vehicle was heading to Eldoret from Kitale when it was rammed by the lorry ferrying water pipes.

Mwanthi said the driver of the lorry lost control of the vehicle which was ferrying water pipes towards Kitale from Eldoret.

He said the driver and the turn boy of the speeding lorry fled the scene after the accident.

"The driver of the lorry lost control and veered to the wrong lane and hit the matatu. We are looking for the driver and turn boy who fled after the accident," the police commander said.

He said the injured are receiving treatment in a hospital in Soy.

.

