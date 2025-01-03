'Missing' Kindiki resurfaces with New Year posts

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki takes the oath of office at KICC, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

The mystery of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki whereabouts has deepened following a flurry of New Year messages unleashed hours after the world ushered in 2025.

Prof Kindiki has been absent from a number of events attended by his boss President William Ruto and which, ordinarity, he would make appearances.

On Thursday, for instance, the Deputy President was missing at Migwena grounds in Siaya County where Ruto and President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda attended the Piny Luo cultural festival. ODM leader Raila Odinga hosted the two leaders in his capacity as the festival’s chairman.

Kindiki was also missing when the President hosted Ghana President-elect John Dramani Mahama and the outgoing African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki at his Kilgoris home early in the week. Raila was also present.

Yesterday, government apologists were however out in arms in attempt to discredit those speculating about the apparent absence of the newly crowned Deputy President.

Dennis Itumbi, the head the Creative Economy and Special Projects in the Office of the President, blogger Pauline Njoroge and a battalion of government defenders took to social media to defend Kindiki’s relationship with his boss.

Itumbi dismissed as lies claims that the second in command was at loggerheads with the President’s private aid Farouk Kibet, claims that had been shared immensely in the social media platforms by government critics.

“Atii there is a fallout, please craft uwongo that lasts. The President and his deputy are busy implementing the plan. This year, the projects and programmes will speak. 2025, we will point out your LIES real time,” Itumbi posted on X, adding:

“FYI, Farouk Kibet is one of the calmest guys in office, with a focus on his assignments and duty. Very persuasive in his stuff even when he disagrees, he never forces his way. DP Kindiki on the other hand is such a worker. If there is work to do and results to deliver, he will put in all his mind and energy, he will listen and implement and talk at the point of results.”

“It looks like many people are yet to understand the kind of a leader DP Kithure Kindiki is, and are therefore falling for all manner of speculations. Prof prefers working quietly but effectively, and showbiz is not his thing. He does not need to be on our screens every day or to attend every political gathering. He would rather have his presence felt through the impact of his work,” Njoroge wrote.

“Before he took a much needed Christmas break, he quietly resolved two major issues; he managed to reach a deal with doctors, therefore averting a strike that was looming, and he also resolved a revenue row between governors and the Controller of Budget which had become such a thorny issue. So, what is more important? Seeing the DP at every political gathering, or knowing that he is working behind the scenes in supporting the President to ensure effective service delivery to mwananchi? It’s time we get used to a different kind of a deputy president, unlike what we had in the last 2 years,” she added.

While Kindiki was a no show at Kisii State Lodge during the New Year party that the President hosted and which was attended by a large government delegation, he wrote a one-line sentence to wish Kenyans a happy new year.

Many who commented wondered where he was, some insinuating his absence was due to a falling out with some influential people close to Ruto.

On Wednesday night at 9.39 pm, the Deputy President added another statement on his X platform.

“The beginning of the year provides all of us with the opportunity to renew our collective focus on project Kenya. Now is the time for each citizen to freshen the resolve to work harder towards a better future and a more cohesive nation. This way, we will expedite the realisation of our vision of a society free from fear and want. May God bless this our land and nation,” Kindiki wrote.

And yesterday at 1.05pm, he made his third New Year post on X, this time highlighting the interventions made by the Kenya Kwanza administration over the last two years, which he said had “yielded steady macroeconomic recovery.”

“This is the year that the hard and difficult task of transforming our country will start yielding returns,” he concluded.

As the Deputy President’s whereabouts remained a mystery, Raila’s presence around the President seemed enhanced as the two have held various political meetings together.

Yesterday, Presidents Ruto and Museveni were installed as Luo elders as Raila looked on, with pundits saying Kindiki’s presence would have been a boost to his future political strategy.

Back in Mt Kenya, where Kindiki has not yet gone back ‘home’ since he was sworn in as the Deputy President, former leader of the outlawed Mungiki sect Maina Njenga mobilised hundreds of youth at Nyeri’s Kabiruini grounds where he waged a political war against former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for his criticism against the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Njenga, whose slew of criminal charges were dropped by the State about a month ago, declared that his main intention is to ensure that the impeached Gachagua does not continue holding political rallies in the region.

Njenga had been battling court cases following a raid conducted in his house where police allegedly seized a pistol, a toy gun, a magazine with three nine-millimetre bullets, 96 rolls of suspected cannabis, and 1kg of tobacco. He was freed in November when the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) withdrew the cases, citing lack of cooperation by 20 of the 28 witnesses that were lined up to testify.

“I am happy that I am free. We were framed by some people though they are the ones now battling a trial like they did to me,” said Njenga at the time of his discharge.

Njenga announced that he would face off with Gachagua and vowed to spread the gospel nof the President and Kindiki, urging the youth to welcome the duo when they visit the region.

At the same time, the former Mungiki leader maintained that he would not allow Gachagua to continue “misleading Mt Kenya region people” even as he declared himself the Mt Kenya region chairman.

“Mt Kenya region gave Ruto over 47 per cent of the vote, contributing to his Presidency, and the region will remain in his administration. When one person is removed, it can’t be that the whole community is out of government,” Njenga said.